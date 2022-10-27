New visa scheme allows foreign tourists to live in Bali for 10 years

JAKARTA: Foreigners who want to make Bali their second home can now do so under a new Indonesian visa policy that would allow them to stay on the island for up to 10 years.

Under a new “second home” visa scheme, foreigners can stay for five years or 10 years and carry out various activities provided they meet the requirements.

Those who are interested must have at least 2 billion rupiah (US$128,400) in their bank accounts and a passport that is valid for at least 36 months.

“The aim is to attract foreign tourists to come to Bali and other destinations,” said acting director general for immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana during the launch of the scheme on Tuesday (Oct 25).

The launch takes place just a few weeks before Indonesia is set to host the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in mid-November which will see thousands of delegates arrive in Bali.

The new regulation will take effect on Dec 25 this year.

"This immigration policy is one of the non-fiscal incentives that can be a stimulus for certain foreigners to stay and contribute positively to the Indonesian economy amidst increasingly dynamic global economic conditions," added Mr Ekatjahjana.

Tourist-dependent Bali was Indonesia’s province most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its economy contracted by 9.31 per cent in 2020 and 2.47 per cent last year.

With Bali’s opening at the end of last year and the G20 summit, the Indonesian Central Bank hopes its economy will grow between 3.80 per cent to 4.60 per cent this year.