New year revelry returns to Thai streets as tourism rebounds

BANGKOK: Tens of thousands of revellers, including hordes of foreign tourists sporting floral shirts and plastic water guns, descended on the streets of Bangkok on Thursday (Apr 13) for the biggest traditional new year gathering since the pandemic.

Festivities for Songkran, a much-loved Thai festival sometimes described as the world's largest water fight, had been muted or barred for the past few years due mainly to COVID-19 restrictions.

But as travellers now return to Thailand, the key tourism sector is helping revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.