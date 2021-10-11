New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for healthcare workers, teachers

WELLINGTON: Most of New Zealand's healthcare workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government announced Monday (Oct 11).

A new mandate compels doctors, pharmacists, community nurses and many other healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by December. Teachers and other education workers must be fully vaccinated by January.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said many in those professions had already gotten their jabs but they could not leave anything to chance, especially because those people deal with sick patients and young children who are not yet approved for the vaccine themselves.

"It’s not an easy decision, but we need the people who work with vulnerable communities who haven’t yet been vaccinated to take this extra step," Hipkins said.

The initial responses from groups representing affected workers was in favour of the mandate. New Zealand already requires many people who work at the border to be vaccinated.