New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

SYDNEY: New Zealand's prime minister on Tuesday (May 6) proposed banning children under 16 from social media, stressing the need to shield them from the perils of big tech platforms.

Regulators the world over are wrestling with how to keep children safe online, as social media is increasingly flooded with violent and disturbing content.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon unveiled draft laws that would force social media companies to verify users were at least 16 years old, or face fines of up to NZ$2 million (US$1.2 million).

The proposed ban was modelled on strict laws recently passed by Australia, which sits at the forefront of global efforts to regulate social media.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's time that New Zealand acknowledged that, for all the good things that come from social media, it's not always a safe place for our young people to be," Luxon told reporters.

"It's time we put the onus on these platforms to protect vulnerable children from harmful content, cyberbullying and exploitation."

It was not clear when the legislation would be introduced to parliament, but Luxon said he was hopeful of garnering support across the chamber.

The laws were drafted by Luxon's centre-right National Party, the biggest member in New Zealand's three-way governing coalition.

To be passed, they would need the support of Luxon's two other coalition partners.

"Parents are constantly telling us that they are really worried about the impact that social media is having on their children," Luxon said.

"And they say they are really struggling to manage access to social media."