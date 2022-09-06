Daily round-up, Sep 6: Typhoon Hinnamnor kills one in South Korea; Taiwan removes Singapore, Malaysia from visa-free country list

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

Typhoon Hinnamnor hit the southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan. The typhoon is one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades.

At least one person has died after being swept away in flooding. Death tolls could climb later in the day as authorities have identified at least nine people missing as of Tuesday afternoon, including seven at a submerged underground parking lot in the eastern port city of Pohang.

More than 60,000 households nationwide lost power because of the typhoon.

Taiwan has removed Singapore, Malaysia and a host of other countries from an initial list of nations announced as eligible for visa-free entry starting next week.

A day before, a table published online by Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs showed that visitors from these countries were allowed to travel to the island visa-free and stay for up to 30 days.

Continual heavy rainfall in Malaysia over the last few weeks has depleted the crop yield for vegetables, and this would inevitably result in price hikes for vegetables such as spinach, okra, long bean and chilli, farmers told CNA.

One farmer said the prolonged rain will impact the local vegetable market, as well as vegetable exports to Singapore.

According to Malaysia's meteorological department, wet weather is expected to continue over the next few months, due to the imminent northeast monsoon.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday that it will expand the coverage of the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA) from Apr 1 next year to include dormitories with seven or more beds. This will allow foreign worker dormitories with fewer than 1,000 beds to be licensed under a single regulatory framework. This will allow authorities to impose additional requirements to manage disease outbreaks.

Currently, only dormitories with 1,000 beds or more are licensed under FEDA and are subject to additional requirements for public health and safety, as well as providing recreation and commercial facilities for residents.

With the change, the number of dormitories licensed under FEDA will increase from 53 to 1,600, covering a total of 439,000 beds.

Public data - along with observations by social workers, educators, behavioural experts and people who took part in fights themselves - show a mixed picture of whether youth in Singapore are acting more violently these days.

