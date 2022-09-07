Daily round-up, Sep 7: Malaysia lifts indoor mask mandate; wet market vegetable prices in Singapore rising

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

Malaysia on Wednesday (Sep 7) made wearing masks indoors optional, except for on public transport or in healthcare settings. Business owners will be allowed to decide whether to impose their own face mask requirements.

Healthcare facilities include hospitals, clinics and nursing homes while public transport covers e-hailing services, flights, taxis and trains.

High-risk individuals are also encouraged to keep their masks on.

Stallholders at three wet markets in Singapore told CNA on Wednesday (Sep 7) that prices of vegetables have risen by 10 to 30 per cent, after continuous heavy rainfall in Malaysia depleted crop yields across the country.

The stallholders said vegetables that were most affected include red chilli, coriander and leafy greens like kang kong and chye sim.

The vendors told CNA that while recent rains and floods played a part, a manpower crunch in Malaysia was also affecting productivity and subsequent yields. They say they are looking for alternative sources in the region.

Singaporean employment agencies and employers are required to purchase a performance bond of S$7,000 when hiring a Filipino helper, and this will no longer be needed.

The bond is a contract between the employer and the Philippines Embassy to ensure that the helper gets proper and fair treatment while working in Singapore.

It is required if the helper plans to go back to the Philippines for home leave or if she wishes to renew her passport.

An Interpol red notice has been issued against Edo Kurniawan, former vice president at Wirecard Asia Holding. He is suspected to have conspired with others to embezzle funds amounting to up to S$100,000, but left Singapore before investigations started.

On Wednesday, the Singapore Police Force said a warrant of arrest was issued against Edo, adding that an Interpol red notice was also issued against him on Aug 22.

Both the Interpol red notice and arrest warrant were issued against Edo for allegedly engaging in conspiracies with four other men to commit criminal breach of trust in siphoning money from Wirecard Asia.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, who was jailed last year for breaking multiple COVID-19 regulations, was brought back to court on Wednesday (Sep 7) for fresh charges of failing to wear a mask when required.

She received three new charges, two of which were for failing to wear a mask along Orchard Road when it was required. The third charge was for not complying with an officer during investigations.

Hours after receiving her new charges, Phoon returned to court to seek the green light to leave the country.