Daily round-up, Sep 9: Queen Elizabeth II dies; North Korea enshrines nuclear weapons policies; SIA plane diverted over technical issue

World leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, following her death on Thursday (Sep 8) aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

On her death, her eldest son Charles automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, becoming monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other Commonwealth countries including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

From the national anthem to notes, coins, stamps, postboxes and passports, many aspects of life in Britain and beyond will change when he takes the throne.

US President Joe Biden led tributes, saying she was "a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons" while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said she was "a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change".

In a Facebook post, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was "deeply saddened" by the queen's death.

State flags at all government buildings in Singapore will be flown at half-mast on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as a mark of respect.

North Korea has passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies. The move makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any negotiation on denuclearisation.

The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

The original 2013 law stipulated that North Korea could use nuclear weapons to repel invasion or attack from a hostile nuclear state and make retaliatory strikes.

The new law goes beyond that to allow for preemptive nuclear strikes if an imminent attack by weapons of mass destruction, or against the country's "strategic targets" - including its leadership - is detected.

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Paris to Singapore that departed on Thursday (Sep 8) was diverted to Baku, Azerbaijan due to a "technical issue", the airline said on Friday.

Flight SQ333 landed "uneventfully" at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport at around 6.35am local time (10.35am Singapore time) on Friday.

There were 229 passengers and 18 crew on board.

SIA said it would organise a relief flight to ferry the affected customers and crew back to Singapore.

Frasers Property has launched S$420 million worth of five-year green notes that will carry a fixed interest rate of 4.49 per cent per annum.

Up to S$300 million will be offered to retail investors in a public offer, while up to S$120 million will be offered to institutional and other investors.

The minimum investment amount under the public offer is S$1,000, with further amounts in multiples of S$1,000. The public offer opened for subscription at 9am on Friday and closes at noon next Wednesday.

This is Singapore's first corporate green retail notes, according to the company.

Canadian Pizza currently has 18 outlets in Singapore, half the number it had at its peak. Speaking to CNA, Mohamed Abdullah, the CEO of Hobbs Holdings, which runs Canadian Pizza in Singapore, said he wants to revive the brand and "make it more youthful".

“We want to be affordable for people who have less to spend, bigger family to feed, parties, army boys..." he told CNA. "We are not looking at people who are going for acquired taste, more expensive. They are not our market.”

He also outlined how the company wants to stay relevant to consumers here.