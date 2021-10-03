Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Nicaragua authorises two COVID-19 vaccines from Cuba, Cuban firm says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Nicaragua authorises two COVID-19 vaccines from Cuba, Cuban firm says

Nicaragua authorises two COVID-19 vaccines from Cuba, Cuban firm says
FILE PHOTO: Doses of Cuba's Abdala coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a vaccination center in Caracas, Venezuela July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Nicaragua authorises two COVID-19 vaccines from Cuba, Cuban firm says
FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
03 Oct 2021 03:09AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 03:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nicaragua has authorised two Cuban-made coronavirus vaccines to be used in the Central American nation, the Cuban state-run pharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday (Oct 2).

Cuban scientists have developed three vaccines against COVID-19, all of which are waiting to receive official recognition from the World Health Organization.

BioCubaFarma said on Twitter that the Health Regulation Authority of Nicaragua's Health Ministry authorised the Abdala and Soberana vaccines for emergency use.

Nicaragua's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuba is the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to successfully develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Cuba's biotech sector has a long history of vaccine development, producing 80per cent of vaccines used in the country and exporting some of them.

Venezuela, Vietnam and Iran have also granted emergency use authorisation for Cuban vaccines.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us