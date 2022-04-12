Malaysian businessman with alleged links to Macao scam ring claims trial to 26 money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM, Selangor: Fugitive Malaysian businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee, who is suspected to be behind an alleged crime group with links to Macao triads, has pleaded not guilty to 26 charges of money laundering involving RM36 million (US$8.5 million).

Liow, who is the alleged mastermind of the “Nicky Gang”, claimed trial to the charges framed under Section 4(1)(a) and 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing And Proceeds Of Unlawful Activities Act at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on Tuesday (Apr 12).

The 34-year-old businessman was arrested after he surrendered voluntarily to the police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur, on Monday.

Malaysian media reported that Liow had been on the run for more than a year.

Former police chief Abdul Hamid Bador was quoted by the media in March last year as saying that Liow was found to have alleged close connections with Macao-based crime boss Wan Kuok-Koi, nicknamed “Broken Tooth”.

During Liow’s court appearance on Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Rozaliana Zakaria asked the court to not allow bail as Liow was accused of committing non-bailable offences and there was a risk that he might abscond.

“Various efforts have been made to track down the accused through media releases, Interpol Red Alert notices and arrest warrants to get the accused to appear in court," she was quoted as saying by the Star.

In countering this, Liow’s defence lawyer Rajpal Singh said his client should be given bail of RM500,000 or a sum less than RM1 million with two sureties as his client had voluntarily surrendered himself to the police.

He also said that in the cases of former prime minister Najib Razak and United Malays National Organisation president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, both individuals were given bail that amounted to around 1 per cent of the amount involved in their alleged crimes.

Judge Helina Sulaiman eventually decided to allow bail at RM1 million and ordered Liow to surrender his passport to the court, reported the Star.

The judge also fixed May 26 for case management.