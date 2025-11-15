Nine killed, 29 injured in blast at police station in India's Kashmir, sources say

SRINAGAR, India: At least nine people were killed and 29 injured when a pile of confiscated explosives blew up at a police station in the Indian portion of Kashmir late on Friday (Nov 14), police sources said, days after a car blast in New Delhi killed eight people.

Most of the dead were policemen, including forensic officials who were examining the explosives, said the sources, who did not wish to be named. Some of the injured are in critical condition, they said.

"The identification of the bodies is underway, as some have been completely burnt," one of the sources said.

"The intensity of the blast was such that some body parts were recovered from nearby houses, around 100-200 metres away from the police station."