Ninth survivor rescued from collapsed China building

BEIJING: A woman was pulled out alive on Tuesday (May 3) from the rubble of a building that collapsed four days ago in central China, state media said, calling the rescue a "miracle".

The commercial building in Changsha city, Hunan province, which housed apartments, a hotel and a cinema, caved in on Friday, sparking a massive rescue effort with hundreds of emergency responders.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of a person wrapped in a thick striped blanket being carried on a stretcher - the ninth person to be extracted from the rubble in four days.

"Looking forward to more miracles," CCTV wrote on its official social media page.

The Communist Party-run People's Daily said the woman was conscious and able to talk to rescuers through a small hole before being rescued, and said her "vital signs were stable".