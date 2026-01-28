Nipah virus: What to know about the disease and the outbreak in India

SINGAPORE: Authorities in parts of Asia have stepped up airport screening measures for the Nipah virus after cases emerged in India's West Bengal state.

India confirmed two cases, disputing media reports of "speculative and incorrect" figures stating a higher caseload.

WHAT IS NIPAH VIRUS?

Nipah is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can be spread from animals to humans. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person.

Fruit bats are natural hosts for the Nipah virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Nipah virus has an estimated fatality rate of 40 to 75 per cent, and can cause illnesses ranging from respiratory distress to brain inflammation.

Symptoms usually begin with a sudden flu-like illness, headache or fever. People may experience sore throat, muscle ache, vomiting, dizziness and drowsiness.

Pneumonia and other respiratory problems may also develop.

The most serious complication is encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis, which typically develops three to 21 days after the initial illness begins, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

"This is the hallmark of Nipah infection and is associated with a very high mortality rate," the agency said, adding that some survivors may be left with lasting neurological difficulties such as persistent seizures.

WHERE IS IT FOUND?

The first human cases of the Nipah virus were identified between September 1998 and June 1999 in Malaysia and Singapore.

The virus initially struck pig farms in Malaysia before infecting about 180 people in the country. In Singapore, 11 cases were reported among abattoir workers who had handled infected pigs from Malaysia.

No new cases have been reported in either country since then.

Further outbreaks of Nipah virus infection have occurred mainly in western Bangladesh, as well as in India's Kerala and West Bengal.