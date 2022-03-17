No abnormalities at stricken Fukushima power plant after 7.3-magnitude quake: Japan nuclear authority

TOKYO: Japan's nuclear authority said on Thursday (Mar 17) that no abnormalities had been detected at the stricken Fukushima plant that went into meltdown 11 years ago after a 7.3-magnitude quake hit on Wednesday night.

"Fukushima Daiichi: no abnormality," said a short statement from the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

Tokyo Electric Power Company earlier said that around 2 million households were without power, including 700,000 in the capital, and that it was checking the condition of reactors at Fukushima and other plants

The tremor occurred at a depth of 60km, 57km off the coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, in the same region that was devastated by the magnitude 9 temblor 11 years ago that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

But it remains haunted by the memory of the 2011 undersea quake in northeastern Japan that triggered a deadly tsunami and unleashed the Fukushima nuclear accident.