No Cabinet posts for opposition, they can contribute in COVID-19 council: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday (Aug 23) that opposition politicians will not be appointed as Cabinet ministers, amid suggestions on the feasibility of a unity government.

If opposition lawmakers would like to contribute in the country’s fight against COVID-19, they can do so via the National Recovery Council or the special committee, he added.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the flood situation in Kedah state, the new prime minister said it appeared the opposition had given an encouraging response to his offer to be involved in national recovery efforts.

“They want to discuss, God willing. I will meet with them to discuss, they want to know what their role is,” he said.

“The same with economic recovery, there is the National Recovery Council and they can also be involved in that,” Mr Ismail Sabri said.

When asked if this meant cabinet roles, Mr Ismail Sabri said there was no unity government involving opposition parties.

“But cooperation does not mean they are in the Cabinet. If they really want to help solve the COVID-19 issue, we have the Special Committee on COVID-19, they can contribute their opinions and ideas there.”