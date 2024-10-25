No 'external force' can change our future, Taiwan president says on frontline islands

KINMEN, Taiwan: Taiwan cherishes its freedom and democracy and no "external force" can change its future, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Friday (Oct 25), visiting sensitive frontline islands next to China for the 75th anniversary of a key victory over communist forces.

Taiwan has controlled Kinmen, and the Matsu islands to the north, since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists.

Lai told veterans and family members that the October 1949 Battle of Guningtou, when republican forces beat off an invasion attempt of Kinmen by the People's Liberation Army "represents our determination to protect our country".

"The Battle of Guningtou makes us realise that democracy and freedom are not something to be taken for granted," Lai said.

"We treasure a democratic and free way of life, and we cannot, and will not, allow any external force to change the future of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, right?" Lai added, referring to all the island groups the government controls, though without directly mentioning China.

Beijing detests Lai as a "separatist" and views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim he rejects, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

China staged a day of war games around Taiwan earlier this month it said were a warning to "separatist acts".