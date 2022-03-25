'No turning back' for North Korea's Kim after ICBM test

SEOUL: Emboldened by the launch of his biggest missile, Kim Jong Un is increasingly confident he's winning North Korea's nuclear deterrent race and will likely undertake more powerful weapons tests, analysts say.

Sanctions, military drills, and global condemnation greeted the launch of Pyongyang's largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday (Mar 24), but for Kim the censure is worth it.

He's playing a defensive game, analysts say, and his weapons programmes, far from being a bargaining chip, are an end in themselves: They help guarantee the Kim regime will stay in power.

"They cannot make it any more obvious that they consider it important for the survival of the regime," said Mason Richey, an associate professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, referring to the state media messaging around the launch.

From personally overseeing the test-firing to trumpeting his country's new "formidable military and technical capabilities", Kim was front and centre, making a simple point.

"It's a not very subtle way of saying this deterrent value is important for the country, the regime, and for Kim Jong Un personally," Richey said.

In his customary black leather jacket and sunglasses, Kim is valorised in dramatic state media photos and video showing the missile blasting off in a blaze of fire and smoke.

"His authorisation of the test - as well as him overseeing the launch in person - means that there is no turning back now," said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar.

After five years of diplomacy by outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim's ICBM launch this week sends a final, decisive message that talks were "totally useless", he said.

When South Korea's new, hawkish President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office, he will have to deal with a more confident Kim, who will argue his weapons give him "total control" of issues of peace and security on the Korean peninsula.