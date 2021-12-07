Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip

MANILA: Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person, after a third court approved her application to attend Friday's (Dec 10) ceremony.

Ressa, an outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were named in October as the winners of this year's award for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.

She is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, and was required to apply to three courts for permission to pick up the prize in person.