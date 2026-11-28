'Nobody is going to help us': India's drone and robotics firms face hurdles amid growing military demand
Border tensions and government support are driving India's drone and robotics manufacturers towards defence applications. But experts warn that reliance on imported components and unpredictable military orders could hinder long-term growth.
BENGALURU: Three four-legged robots raced around a specially designed track at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, drawing crowds as they competed to clock the fastest lap.
Param, developed by Bengaluru-based General Autonomy, won the race. But for the company's co-founder Farid Ahsan, the real test lies far from the racetrack - on the military front line.
“What is more hazardous than the job of a soldier on the front lines?” he asked rhetorically.
General Autonomy, which began in industrial automation, is now working with the Indian armed forces to explore military applications for its robotic dogs and humanoids, including surveillance, patrolling and transporting supplies.
It was among several manufacturers showcasing unmanned technologies at the three-day summit from Nov 17 to 19, as India's drone and robotics firms look to tap growing demand from the country’s defence sector.
“The defence market is so big, with orders running into billions of rupees. The projected demand is also extremely high, and it's kind of engulfing the civil market,” Ezhilan Nanmaran, head of product and strategic alliances at Indian drone manufacturer IdeaForge, told CNA.
In August 2026, India's Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth approximately 15.8 billion Indian rupees (US$170 million) with Indian manufacturers Tata Advanced Systems and NIBE for armed drones and related equipment for the Indian Army.
IdeaForge itself secured a 1.37-billion-rupee contract from the ministry in June 2025 to supply the Indian Army with small surveillance drones and accessories, according to its stock-exchange filing.
But industry players told CNA that turning growing demand into a sustainable business will depend on developing reliable technology, reducing reliance on imported components and securing a steady flow of orders.
DEFENCE DEMAND DRIVES INDIA'S DRONE BOOM
The Indian government is pushing to boost domestic defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.
“India must work in a mission mode to emerge as a global hub of indigenous drone manufacturing in the next few years,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an industry conclave in New Delhi on Mar 19.
To support innovation, the government has introduced funding schemes including Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), which offers eligible startups grants of up to 250 million rupees each.
The number of new Indian companies founded in the defence-drone sector more than tripled from eight in 2022 to 26 in 2025, with another 33 established in the first 11 months of 2026, according to data from market intelligence firm Tracxn.
Drone manufacturers are increasingly focusing on defence applications over civilian uses such as urban deliveries, where commercial adoption remains limited, analysts said.
Neil Shah, vice-president of research at Counterpoint Research, said India's low-cost motorcycle deliveries, restrictions on long-distance drone flights and lack of landing infrastructure hinder commercial adoption.
“Covering the last mile is very tough in India,” he said. He added that drones were better suited to transporting goods between fixed locations, particularly for time-sensitive deliveries such as medical samples.
By contrast, growing military requirements and government support has created a stronger market for defence manufacturers, according to Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president and CEO of Startup Policy Forum, an Indian startup advocacy group.
“Geopolitics created the urgency. Policy created the suppliers,” she told CNA, referring to changing security priorities and government initiatives that have helped startups develop technologies for the armed forces.
“We would like to get into it (civilian drone applications), but right now we have good traction with police forces and army, so that's where our focus is at,” said Arjun Naga Vinay, assistant sales manager at Bengaluru-based drone firm NeoSky.
The company develops surveillance and mapping drones and is owned by Indian conglomerate RattanIndia Enterprises.
Vinay told CNA that the company had supplied 60 surveillance drones to Karnataka Police and subsequently received a repeat order. It has also trained around 150 policewomen to operate drones.
NeoSky is also helping Indian Army units establish drone-training facilities, providing equipment, simulators and training in drone assembly, maintenance and operation.
Meanwhile, General Autonomy's Farid Ahsan said heightened regional security tensions along India’s border with Pakistan last year prompted the company to shift from industrial automation to defence.
“We understood that the biggest requirement for adopting robotics in India is at the front line,” he said, citing the harsh conditions and risks faced by soldiers.
The company is exploring military applications for its robots with the Indian armed forces, although the machines remain under development and have yet to enter operational service.
HOW DRONES ARE RESHAPING MODERN WARFARE
Drones have become increasingly important in modern warfare, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East demonstrating their ability to carry out surveillance, strike targets and challenge traditional military defences.
The Russia-Ukraine war has been a turning point. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have deployed large numbers of drones to track enemy movements, direct artillery fire and strike troops, tanks and critical military and civilian infrastructure.
Relatively inexpensive drones have also allowed Ukrainian forces to strike Russian targets without relying solely on costly missiles or conventional aircraft. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, drones had overtaken artillery as the leading cause of front-line casualties by 2025, accounting for up to 80 per cent of losses.
In the Middle East, Israel has used drones for surveillance and strikes in Gaza, while Iran has deployed explosive-laden drones against Israel and other targets in the region.
Iranian-designed Shahed drones - also used extensively by Russia in Ukraine - have demonstrated how large numbers of relatively cheap unmanned aircraft can overwhelm air defences and force opponents to expend costly interceptor missiles.
These conflicts have prompted governments worldwide to step up investment in military drones.
In February, Germany approved an initial 540 million euro order for attack drones, according to a Reuters report. While the US has earmarked US$1 billion to acquire about 340,000 small military drones over two years.
The United Kingdom announced plans in June 2025 to invest more than 4 billion pounds in autonomous military systems, including drones. In June 2026, it also pledged to supply Ukraine with 150,000 drones as part of a broader 752 million pound military aid package, according to its Ministry of Defence.
The surge in spending is creating opportunities for defence manufacturers, although rapidly evolving battlefield threats mean they must continually develop systems capable of resisting electronic interference and other countermeasures.
INDIA'S DRONE MAKERS PREPARE FOR TOUGHER MISSIONS
As India's military needs evolve, drone manufacturers are developing more advanced systems capable of operating in increasingly hostile environments.
IdeaForge's Nanmaran said India's border conflicts with Pakistan and China had highlighted the need for drones capable of withstanding electronic jamming and GPS spoofing - techniques used to disrupt communications and manipulate navigation systems.
“Flying a drone on your own border, looking at your border, is very different from flying in a contested environment,” he said.
Drone companies are also exploring applications beyond surveillance.
IdeaForge is developing a drone called Yeti to transport heavy supplies to remote areas.
Meanwhile, General Autonomy is exploring how four-legged robots and humanoids could patrol military installations, inspect hazardous areas and carry supplies across difficult terrain.
Ahsan said the company was adapting its machines to India's challenging geographical terrain, including mountainous regions, deserts and forests, where equipment developed for other countries might not be suitable.
But he acknowledged that this technology was still at an early stage.
Experience developing drones and robots for India's diverse terrain could also help manufacturers expand into overseas markets with similar conditions.
For instance, IdeaForge has used its drones for high-altitude mapping in the Himalayas and demonstrated their ability to operate in Alaska's freezing conditions to US defence customers, according to its FY2023-24 annual report.
The United States is among IdeaForge's priority overseas markets. The company said in its annual report that it had secured its first US order from a police department in Texas and formed a partnership to explore opportunities in Japan.
'NOBODY IS GOING TO HELP US WHEN THE CHIPS ARE DOWN'
Despite growing military demand, India's drone industry faces challenges including reliance on imported components and difficulties deploying new technologies, said experts.
Hari Kumar R, director of research and development at state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), said India had made progress in developing electronic components domestically, but advanced infrared sensors used for night-time military surveillance remained difficult to source.
Speaking at a panel discussion at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he stressed the need to develop local alternatives and diversify suppliers to prevent disruptions caused by shortages or foreign restrictions.
“Nobody is going to help us when the chips are down. Each country stands up to itself,” he said.
B.K. Das, a senior official at India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), also flagged reliance on imported materials, including rare earth magnets used in drone motors.
“[The challenge is] we do research in isolation,” he told CNA, calling for greater collaboration among India's research institutions, startups and defence companies to develop advanced military systems.
Das said DRDO had established 15 centres at universities and research institutions to help bridge that gap.
Das acknowledged that emerging technologies still needed further development to meet stringent military standards, including the ability to withstand harsh weather, equipment failures and other challenging conditions.
Meanwhile, securing a predictable flow of military orders remains another challenge for Indian startups operating in the space.
Citing Ministry of Defence figures, Kohli said 45 procurement contracts worth about 23.3 billion Indian rupees had been signed under the government's iDEX initiative as of February.
“Revenue is real now, but much of it is still lumpy,” Kohli said, referring to the irregular flow of orders and income for defence startups.
She said emergency military purchases had helped some companies secure business, but sporadic orders made it difficult for startups to plan long-term investments, expand production and retain skilled workers.
“A startup cannot hire engineers or build a factory on orders that arrive in bursts,” she said.
Kohli added that more predictable procurement, stronger domestic supply chains and manufacturing capabilities would be key to building a sustainable defence-tech industry in India.
“The market becomes sustainable when one-time buys turn into multi-year orders,” she said.