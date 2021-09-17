North Korea accuses US of double standards on missiles, hampering talks

SEOUL: North Korea's state media accused the United States on Friday (Sep 17) of double standards over military activities and pursuing a hostile policy towards Pyongyang that was hampering the restart of talks on the country's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

The commentary comes after North Korea and South Korea both test fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest move in an arms race in which both nations have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons.

Washington condemned the North Korean test - and its separate test days earlier of what experts said could be its first cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead - as a threat to its neighbours, but did not mention Seoul's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

In an article published by the official KCNA news agency, Kim Myong Chol, whom it described as an "international affairs analyst", said the United States had "stirred up a terrific furore" by presenting North Korea's actions as "threats to international peace and security".

"Terming them armed provocations timed to a certain occasion and aiming at a specific target, it faulted those measures which belong to our right to self-defence. This arrogant and self-righteous response is a vivid revelation of the American-style double-dealing attitude," Kim said.

"Today its high-handed practices have gone beyond the limit."