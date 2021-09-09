Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea appears to have held late-night military parade: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea appears to have held late-night military parade: Report

North Korea appears to have held late-night military parade: Report

North Korea has already showed off its submarine-launched ballistic missiles, but analysts believe they were tested from fixed platforms or barges. (File photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS)

09 Sep 2021 07:47AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 07:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea appears to have staged a military parade in Pyongyang in the early hours of Thursday (Sep 9), the South's Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed military source and saying Seoul was seeking to confirm the event.

Yonhap's source said only that there were "signs" the parade took place after midnight and was unable to provide additional details, such as whether leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance or if Pyongyang unveiled any new military hardware.

"The (South Korean) military is analysing those signs," the source told Yonhap.

South Korea's defence ministry did not immediately reply to an AFP request for confirmation or comment.

Thursday marks the 73rd anniversary of North Korea's founding.

The North last staged a military parade in January, days before the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, at which it showed off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

At the same time, it is under a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, having closed its borders to protect against the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China, adding to the pressure on its moribund economy.

Last month, the UN atomic agency (IAEA) said the nuclear-armed North appears to have started its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor at Yongbyon, calling it a "deeply troubling" development.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

North Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us