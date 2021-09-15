North Korea fires possible ballistic missile amid deadlocked nuclear talks

SEOUL: North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday (Sep 15), days after testing a long-range cruise missile.

Japan's Coast Guard also said that an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

The launch came after North Korea said that it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it "a strategic weapon of great significance".

Analysts say the missile could be the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a stand-off over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for United States sanctions relief.

The negotiations have stalled since 2019.