Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea shows off drones and ballistic missiles at night-time parade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea shows off drones and ballistic missiles at night-time parade

The parade included North Korea's latest Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, believed to have the range to strike targets anywhere in the US.

North Korea shows off drones and ballistic missiles at night-time parade

This picture taken on Jul 27, 2022 shows a new model of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the solid-fuel Hwasong-18, being paraded at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark a key anniversary of the Korean War. (Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS)

28 Jul 2023 11:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Nuclear-capable missiles and new attack drones were among the weapons displayed in a large military parade staged in Pyongyang for leader Kim Jong Un and visiting delegations from China and Russia, North Korean state media reported on Friday (Jul 28).

The widely anticipated parade was held on Thursday night to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day".

The Chinese and Russian delegations, including Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, were the first such visitors to North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A view of a missile displayed during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/KCNA)
A view of missiles displayed during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/KCNA)

Their appearance at events with the North's nuclear missiles - which were banned by the United Nations Security Council with China's and Russia's support - marked a contrast with previous years when Beijing and Moscow took steps to distance themselves from their neighbour's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development.

The parade included North Korea's latest Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to state news agency KCNA, which are believed to have the range to strike targets anywhere in the United States.

The event also featured a flyover by new attack and spy drones, KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/KCNA)
Soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/KCNA)

Also read:

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

North Korea South Korea Russia China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.