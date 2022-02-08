North Korea calls for economic growth, improved lives despite 'complicated problems'

SEOUL: North Korea's parliament has pledged to develop the economy and improve people's livelihoods despite the "difficult and complicated problems" faced last year from sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Tuesday (Feb 8).

The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the isolated state's parliament, gathered on Feb 6-7 to discuss cabinet work and government budgets and adopt new laws on childcare and the protection of overseas residents, the official KCNA news agency said.

Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting, which was led by Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the SPA standing committee.

The parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on budget, personnel and legal issues, as well as the tasks of the ruling Workers' Party, whose members mostly form the assembly.

The gathering came as North Korea faces mounting economic woes amid sanctions over its weapons programmes and COVID-19 lockdowns which sharply cut trade with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

In December, Kim lauded some success made in implementing a five-year economic plan he unveiled early last year, but warned of a "great life-and-death struggle" this year in achieving the goals of boosting the economy and people's lives.