North Korea celebrates late Kim's birthday in new alpine city, with no military event

SEOUL: North Korea has celebrated the 80th birthday anniversary of leader Kim Jong Un's late father with a music concert and gun salutes in a refurbished holy city, but no missile launch or military parade, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday (Nov 16).

Kim attended a gathering of government, military and ruling Workers' Party officials which took place on Tuesday in front of the statue of Kim Jong Il in Samjiyon City to commemorate the anniversary, a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, KCNA said.

Dubbed the "holy land of revolution" by KCNA, the northern alpine town of Samjiyon is near the border with China and Mount Paektu, the holy mountain where Kim's family claims its roots.

However, it was rare that North Korea held such celebrations in the remote region.

The young leader has sought to transform the city into a massive economic hub, by building new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.

The project has been a key initiative to foster a "self-reliant" economy amid sanctions over nuclear and missile programmes, and Kim has made multiple visits touting it as a "socialist utopia" and "epitome of modern civilisation".