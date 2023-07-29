Logo
Asia

North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop cooperation with China to 'new high'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop cooperation with China to 'new high'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong pose as they meet in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 28, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. (Photo: KCNA via REUTERS)

29 Jul 2023 08:06AM
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with the Chinese delegation who visited Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and vowed to develop the two countries' relations to a "new high", the North's state media said on Saturday (Jul 29).

Kim hosted a reception for the Chinese officials led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong on Friday. The Chinese delegation was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Reaffirmed at the talk was the stand of the parties and governments of the two countries to cope with the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop the friendship and comradely cooperation onto a new high stage," the North's KCNA news agency said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong during an event in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 28, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. (Photo: KCNA via REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong as they meet in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jul 28, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. (Photo: KCNA via REUTERS)

The meeting took place after Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim on Thursday as they reviewed his newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at a military parade in the capital.

Their appearance at events with the North's nuclear missiles - which were banned by the United Nations Security Council with China's and Russia's support - marked a contrast with previous years when Beijing and Moscow took steps to distance themselves from their neighbour's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left to Kim, and China's Vice Chairman of the standing committee of the country’s National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong, right to Kim, attend a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War, on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The parade included North Korea's latest Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to state news agency KCNA, which are believed to have the range to strike targets anywhere in the United States.

The event also featured a flyover by new attack and spy drones, KCNA reported.

Source: Reuters/gs

