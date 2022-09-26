Logo
North Korea, China resume cross-border freight train operation: Report
North Korea, China resume cross-border freight train operation: Report

File photo of buildings in North Korea's Sinuiju behind the Friendship Bridge over the Yalu river, during sunrise in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, Apr 20, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

26 Sep 2022 09:41AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 09:41AM)
SEOUL: Cross-border freight train operations between North Korea and China have resumed after a five-month suspension, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Monday (Sep 26).

A freight train from Dandong crossed a bridge to the North Korean city of Sinuiju, Yonhap said.

Train crossings had been on hold since Apr 29, when China suspended services with North Korea following consultations due to COVID-19 infections in its border city of Dandong. Shortly after, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 outbreak, which it now says has ended.

The April suspension came less than four months after North Korea eased border lockdowns enforced early in 2020 against the coronavirus.

Global aid groups have blamed the border measures for North Korea's worsening economic woes and risks to food supplies for millions.

Last month leader Kim Jong Un declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, though adding that North Korea must maintain a "steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier".

North Korea has never confirmed how many people caught COVID-19, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing, and experts have cast doubt on its numbers.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

China North Korea COVID-19

