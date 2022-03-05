North Korea conducts ninth missile test of the year ahead of South Korea election

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula on Saturday (Mar 5), militaries in the region said, an apparent test just days before the South's presidential election.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the office of Japan's Prime Minister said the launch appeared to involve a suspected ballistic missile.

The launch would be the ninth this year. The last was on Feb 27 when North Korea said it tested systems for a reconnaissance satellite.

The South Korean military said Saturday's launch came from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located. The region has been the site of previous tests, including the Feb 27 launch.

"This launch comes at a time when international society is dealing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also when the Beijing Paralympics is being held ... and it is not acceptable," Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

"The significant pace at which North Korea is developing its missile-launching technology is not something our country and the surrounding regions can overlook."

Kishi said the North Korean projectile reached a height of 550km and flew a distance of 300km.