Asia

North Korea says it staged 'tactical nuclear attack' drill
Asia

A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

03 Sep 2023 07:02AM
SEOUL: North Korea conducted a simulated "tactical nuclear attack" drill early on Saturday that included two long-range cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads, in response to allied exercises by the US and South Korea, state media reported on Sunday (Sep 3).

The KCNA news agency said the drill was carried out to "warn the enemies of the actual nuclear war danger" as Pyongyang again vowed to bolster military deterrence against Washington and Seoul.

"The nuclear force of the DPRK will bolster up its responsible combat counteraction posture in every way to deter war and preserve peace and stability," the KCNA statement said.

The joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the US, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, came to a close on Thursday after an 11-day run featuring air drills with B-1B bombers.

Source: Reuters/lk

