North Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL: North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday (Oct 20), a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test.

South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast, the latest in a string of North Korean missile tests.

The "new-type" SLBM was launched from the same submarine involved in a 2016 test of an older SLBM, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said.

Analysts noted that photos released by KCNA appeared to show a thinner, smaller missile than North Korea's earlier SLBM designs, and may be a previously unseen model first showcased at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang last week.

A smaller SLBM could mean more missiles stored on a single submarine, although with a shorter range, potentially putting nuclear-armed North Korea closer to fielding an operational ballistic missile submarine.

However, the development was expected to have only a limited impact on Pyongyang's arsenal until it made more progress on a larger submarine that has been seen under construction.

"It just means they're trying to diversify their submarine launch options," said Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California.

"It's an interesting development but with only one submarine in the water that can launch notionally one or two of these it doesn't change much."