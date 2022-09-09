Kim Jong Un suggests North Korea may begin COVID-19 vaccinations

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday (Sep 9).

In a speech on Thursday to the North Korean national assembly, Kim cited World Health Organization (WHO) warnings that the winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

“Therefore, along with responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November," he said, without elaborating.

North Korea has not confirmed administering any COVID-19 vaccinations, although customs records show that it has imported some unspecified vaccines from China this year.

Last month Kim declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May though adding that North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier".