Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea criticises South Korea after missile test, warns of breakdown in relations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea criticises South Korea after missile test, warns of breakdown in relations

North Korea criticises South Korea after missile test, warns of breakdown in relations

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. Jabin Botsford/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

15 Sep 2021 09:31PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 09:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in's remarks that the South's new missile systems can deter North Korea are illogical and regrettable and could damage relations, a senior North Korean official said on Wednesday (Sep 15), according to state media.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said Moon's remarks made during the test firing of a new South Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday were inappropriate and could lead to a breakdown in ties if Moon continues to "slander" the North, state news agency KCNA reported.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us