Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles

North Korea appears to have fired cruise missiles

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says was a test launch of a hypersonic missile on Jan 11, 2022 in North Korea. (File photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

25 Jan 2022 02:01PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 02:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea fired what appeared to be two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday (Jan 25), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests.

South Korea's military is assessing the launches to determine the nature of the projectiles, it said.

Such a launch would be its fifth missile test of the year, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

The isolated nation's biggest flurry of missile launches since at least 2019 has prompted an expression of concern from the UN secretary general, and the Biden administration has applied new sanctions.

Related:

Cruise missile launches by the North are not banned under United Nations sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, which has defied international condemnation and conducted four rounds of ballistic missile tests, the most recent on Jan 17.

China and Russia have pushed the UN Security Council to remove a ban on Pyongyang's exports of statues, seafood and textiles, and raise a refined petroleum imports cap.

North Korea has said it is open to talks, but only if the United States and others drop "hostile policies" such as sanctions and military drills.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

North Korea military

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us