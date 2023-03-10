North Korea says it defused US Korean War bombs at Pyongyang apartment site

SEOUL: Workers at an apartment construction site in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, have discovered more than 110 bombs, shells, mines, grenades and other explosives that it says are US-made weapons from the Korean War, state media said on Friday (Mar 10).

The devices were detected and disposed of by experts with the Pyongyang City Public Security Bureau, state news agency KCNA reported.

"The explosives, found at the housing construction site in the Hwasong area, were rusty but at risk of going off at any time," the report said.

Leader Kim Jong Un has launched projects to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang as part of a push to improve lives in the impoverished nation.

Its economy has been hammered by self-imposed border closures to curb COVID-19, natural disasters, and international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which the United States says draw limited resources away from meeting people's needs.