North Korea denounces new UN human rights expert as 'biased'

SEOUL: North Korea's foreign ministry criticised a new United Nations human rights expert as "biased", saying the country will not tolerate what it called US-led efforts to topple the isolated regime, state media KCNA reported on Friday (Sep 2).

Elizabeth Salmon, the new UN expert on human rights in North Korea, is on her first official visit to South Korea since taking office last month. In her inaugural statement, Salmon said the North's human rights situation has worsened following over two years of strict measures to curb COVID-19.

"We had already made clear our principled stand that we neither recognise nor deal with any 'special rapporteur' who is merely a puppet of the US," KCNA cited an unidentified spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying.