North Korea denounces US arms aid to Taiwan as 'dangerous' provocation

SEOUL: North Korea on Friday (Aug 4) criticised a US weapons aid package to Taiwan, accusing the United States of driving tensions in the region to "another ignition point of war".

The United States unveiled an aid package for Taiwan worth up to US$345 million on Friday as Congress authorised up to US$1 billion worth of weapons for the island as a part of the 2023 budget.

In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, Maeng Yong Rim, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's Chinese affairs department, said the plan is a "dangerous political and military provocation" and a "flagrant violation" of the One China principle.

"It is the sinister intention of the US to turn Taiwan into an unsinkable advanced base against China and the first-line trench for carrying out its strategy for deterring China," the North's statement said.