North Korea derides South's submarine-launched missile as 'clumsy', 'rudimentary'

SEOUL: A North Korean military think tank on Monday (Sep 20) dismissed South Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) as "clumsy" and "rudimentary", but warned that its development would rekindle cross-border tension.

Both South and North Korea, which have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons amid stalled efforts to ease tension on the peninsula, tested ballistic missiles last Wednesday.

Jang Chang Ha, chief of the Academy of the National Defence Science, a North Korean state-run weapons development and procurement centre, said in a commentary on the official KCNA news agency that media photographs of the latest South Korean missile showed a "sloppy" weapon that did not even have the shape of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

The missile seemed to be a version of the South's Hyunmoo surface-to-surface ballistic missiles with the warhead partly an imitation of India's K-15 SLBM, Jang said.

The photographs of the test indicated that South Korea had yet to achieve key technologies for the underwater launch including complicated fluid flow analysis, he said.

"In a word, it should be called some clumsy work," Jang said. "If it's indeed an SLBM, it would only be in its rudimentary, infant stage."

South Korea's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.