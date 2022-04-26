North Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal

SEOUL: North Korea will speed up development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said at a military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), state media reported on Tuesday (Apr 26).

The parade occurred on Monday during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state news agency KCNA said. It comes as Pyongyang has stepped up weapons tests and displays of military power amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States and an incoming conservative administration in South Korea.

"The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its responsible mission and unique deterrence anytime," Kim told the gathering, according to KCNA.

The fundamental mission of the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but that may not be the only use if other countries impose undesired circumstances, he added.