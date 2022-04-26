Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal

North Korea displays ICBMs at parade, vows to boost nuclear arsenal

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-firing of a new-type tactical guided weapon according to state media, North Korea, in this undated photo released on Apr 16, 2022. (Photo: KCNA via REUTERS)

26 Apr 2022 11:42AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 11:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea will speed up development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said at a military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), state media reported on Tuesday (Apr 26).

The parade occurred on Monday during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea's armed forces, state news agency KCNA said. It comes as Pyongyang has stepped up weapons tests and displays of military power amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States and an incoming conservative administration in South Korea.

"The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its responsible mission and unique deterrence anytime," Kim told the gathering, according to KCNA.

The fundamental mission of the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but that may not be the only use if other countries impose undesired circumstances, he added.

Related:

The parade featured North Korea's largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, KCNA reported. The massive missile was test fired for the first time last month, but officials in South Korea believe efforts to conduct a full test ended in an explosion over Pyongyang.

North Korea's state media did not immediately release imagery of Monday's parade, but the processions often display previously unseen weapons, and usually include rows of conventional weapons such as artillery and tanks, plus tens of thousands of goose-stepping troops shouting "long life" to Kim Jong Un.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

North Korea military

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us