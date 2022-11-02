Air raid warning on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles

SEOUL: A rare air raid warning was issued in a remote South Korean island after North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday (Nov 2), including one that landed less than 60km off the South's coast, Seoul's military said.

The launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such "military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated".

The launch was also reported by Japan's Coast Guard.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it issued an air raid warning for the island of Ulleung around the time of the missile launch.