North Korea conducts 7th suspected missile launch in busiest month for tests

SEOUL: North Korea launched at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Sunday (Jan 30), governments in the region reported, in what would be the nuclear-armed country's seventh test this month.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched at around 7.52am (6.52am, Singapore time) from North Korea's Jagang Province towards the ocean off its east coast.

The Japanese government also said North Korea had launched a "possible ballistic missile".

Jagang Province was the site of two earlier launches this month of what North Korea said was a "hypersonic missile", which could reach high speeds while flying and manoeuvring at relatively low altitudes.

If confirmed, it could make January the busiest ever for North Korea's missile programme, which analysts say is expanding and developing new capabilities despite strict sanctions and United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban the country's ballistic missile tests.

"The ballistic missile launch and the ones before it are a threat to our country, the region and the international community," Japanese government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a televised briefing.

"This series of launches violate UN resolutions and we strongly protest this action by North Korea."

Matsuno said that if the projectile was a standard ballistic missile it is estimated to have reached an altitude of 2,000km, flown for 30 minutes, to a distance of 800km.