Asia

North Korea fires artillery shells off east, west coasts: South Korea military
Asia

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, on Jul 19, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

19 Oct 2022 12:45AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:45AM)
SEOUL: North Korea fired artillery shells off its east and west coasts on Tuesday (Oct 18), the South Korean military said.

The North fired about 100 shells into the sea off its west coast around 10pm local time and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

North Korea's latest military activity came after South Korean troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defence drills on Monday, designed to boost their ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The drills, due to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, including joint activities with the United States and Japan.

Source: Reuters/ec

