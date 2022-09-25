Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit

North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US VP Harris visit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses the Supreme People's Assembly, North Korea's parliament, which passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/KCNA)

25 Sep 2022 07:07AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2022 07:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday (Sep 25), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, ahead of large-scale planned military drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.

South Korea's military did not provide further details about the missile including the range or its trajectory.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), citing the South's military.

The launch comes after the arrival of a US aircraft carrier in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and ahead of a planned visit next week by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was the first time the North carried out such a launch after firing eight short-range ballistic missiles in one day in early June, which led the United States to call for more UN sanctions for violating UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea rejects UN resolutions as an infringement of its sovereign right to self defence and space exploration.

Related:

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

North Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.