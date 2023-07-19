Logo
Asia

North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan says
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan says

Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Jul 13, 2023. (Photo: KCNA via Reuters)

19 Jul 2023 03:51AM
North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile early on Wednesday (Jul 18), the Japanese prime minister's office said, and South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the projectile landed in the sea.

Citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yonhap reported that the missile had been launched into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan. It did not provide more details.

The apparent missile firing comes nearly a week after North Korea tested its latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, a launch Pyongyang said was a warning to the United States and other adversaries.

Wednesday's launch came a day after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine visited South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

Also on Tuesday, a US soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into North Korea. The soldier is believed to be in US custody, Washington said, creating a fresh crisis between the two adversaries.

Source: Reuters/ec

