North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, residents told to shelter

TOKYO/SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday (Nov 3) that flew over Japanese territory, according to alerts in Japan, the second test flight in a month to fly over the country in a record year of missile testing by the nuclear-armed North.

The launch came a day after North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, the most in a single day, including one that landed off South Korea's coast for the first time.

Residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures in central Japan were warned to seek shelter indoors, according to the J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System

About 25 minutes after the launch was first reported, Japan's Coast Guard said the missile had already fallen into the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea's military also reported the missile launch, which was over North Korea's east coast.