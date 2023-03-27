North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast: South Korea military

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday (Mar 27) morning, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches amid military drills by the US and South Korea.

Japan's Coast Guard said two projectiles believed to be North Korea-fired missiles fell in waters that were most likely landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Japanese media.

The North Korean missiles flew to an altitude of 50km and covered a range of 350km, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.

South Korea's military says the missiles were fired from North Hwanghae province at about 7.50am local time.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered officials to gather and analyse information over the launch and ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels, his office said.

The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the North, including the firing of multiple cruise missiles on Wednesday that Pyongyang said was aimed at practicing tactical nuclear attacks.