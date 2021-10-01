North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test

SEOUL: North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday (Sep 30), state media KCNA reported on Friday, the latest in its recent series of weapons tests amid deadlocked denuclearisation talks with the United States.

It was North Korea's second known weapons test this week after launching a previously unseen hypersonic missile on Tuesday. It has also fired ballistic missiles, and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities, in recent weeks.

The tests highlighted how North Korea has been steadily developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for efforts to press it to give up its nuclear and missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief.

The Academy of Defence Science, a military weapons developer, said the test was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile's launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle and combat performance, according to the official KCNA news agency.

It added the missile has new key technologies such as twin rudder control and double impulse flight engine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have not attended the test, which was instead overseen by Pak Jong Chon, a member of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo and Central Committee.

"The remarkable combat performance of the new-type anti-aircraft missile with features of rapid responsiveness and guidance accuracy of missile control system as well as the substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets has been verified," KCNA said, citing the academy.