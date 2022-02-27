North Korea fires possible ballistic missile for first time in a month

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Sunday (Feb 27), military officials in South Korea and Japan said, in what would be the first test since the nuclear-armed country conducted a record number of launches in January.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had fired one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast from a location near Sunan, where Pyongyang's international airport is located.

The airport has been the site of missile tests, including a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired on Jan 16.

Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Sunday's missile may have flown as high as 600km, to a range of 300km.

"There have been frequent launches since the start of the year, and North Korea is continuing to rapidly develop ballistic missile technology," Kishi said in a televised statement. North Korea was threatening the security of Japan, the region and the international community, he said.

North Korea's last test was on Jan 30, when it fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile.

The largest weapon test-fired since 2017, the Hwasong-12 was reported to have flown to an altitude of about 2,000km and range of 800km. That capped a record month of mostly short-range missile launches in January.