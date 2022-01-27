Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

North Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast, South Korea says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

North Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast, South Korea says

North Korea fires projectile into sea off east coast, South Korea says

File photo of a North Korea flag. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

27 Jan 2022 07:43AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one "unknown projectile" into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday (Jan 27), in what would be the sixth round of missile tests this month.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch, but did not elaborate.

On Tuesday, North Korea had fired two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, amid rising tension over a recent series of weapons tests.

Earlier in the month North Korea tested tactical guided missiles, two "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and maneuvering after lift-off, and a railway-borne missile system.

Related:

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

North Korea South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us