North Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris' visit to Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday (Sep 28), the South's military said, just a day before United States Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul.

The launch came two days after South Korea and US forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier. On Sunday, North Korea had fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

Wednesday's missiles were launched from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, between 6.10pm (5.10pm, Singapore time) and 6.20pm, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance and is maintaining airtight readiness posture while closely cooperating with the United States," they said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile test, which its minister of state for defence, Toshiro Ino, condemned as "unacceptable".