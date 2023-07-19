Logo
Asia

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is seen after it was launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in an image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jul 13, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/KCNA)

19 Jul 2023 03:51AM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 08:15AM)
TOKYO: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles eastward early on Wednesday (Jul 19), Japan's and South Korea's militaries said, just hours after an American ballistic missile submarine arrived in a South Korean port for the first time in four decades.

Both of the missiles appeared to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese defence ministry said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) called on the North to cease such launches.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's successive ballistic missile launches as grave provocative acts that undermine the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula as well as the international community," the JCS said in a statement, adding that the launches clearly violated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The United States military said that it was aware of the missile launches and was consulting closely with its allies and partners.

The launches do not appear to pose an immediate threat to the United States or to its allies, but the events highlight the destabilising impact of North Korea's illicit weapons programme, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

The first missile reached an altitude of 50km and covered a range of 550km, while the second one rose as high as 50km and flew 600km, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Japan lodged a protest against the missile launches through diplomatic channels, he said.

The firing comes nearly a week after North Korea tested its latest Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, a launch Pyongyang said was a warning to the United States and other adversaries.

Also on Tuesday, a US soldier facing disciplinary action fled across the inter-Korean border into North Korea. The soldier is believed to be in North Korean custody, Washington said, creating a fresh crisis between the two foes.

"North Korea's latest firing of ballistic missiles is probably unrelated to an American soldier crossing the inter-Korean border, but such an incident doesn't help matters either," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

North Korea "undoubtedly opposes" a new US-South Korea nuclear war planning group that met for the first time on Tuesday, as well as the visit of the US nuclear ballistic missile submarine, he said.

Source: Reuters/ec/kg

