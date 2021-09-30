North Korea's 'hypersonic' missile: What we know

SEOUL: North Korea this week tested what state media called a hypersonic gliding missile, sophisticated weaponry that would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest technological advance and could factor into the strategic balance.

Here are some questions and answers on the technology and North Korea's capabilities:

WHAT IS A HYPERSONIC MISSILE?

Hypersonics are defined as being able to travel at velocities of at least five times the speed of sound - Mach 5, or more than 6,100kmh.

As well as their sheer speed, they can manoeuvre in mid-flight, making them much harder to track and intercept than traditional projectiles.

By cutting flight times, they also reduce the opportunity to respond.

Depending on the design, they can be capable of carrying nuclear warheads or conventional only, and have the potential to alter the strategic balance.

WHO HAS THEM?

Russia is generally seen as the world leader in the technology so far, developing a range of new hypersonic weapons that President Vladimir Putin has dubbed "invincible".

In July it successfully tested the Zircon, a ship-launched hypersonic missile travelling at seven times the speed of sound.

It already has Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles and the air-launched Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles in its arsenal.

Russian officials say the Avangard has reached a staggering 33,000kmh during tests.

Others are looking to catch up: Washington is spending billions on several research programmes and said this week it had successfully tested an air-launched hypersonic missile built by Raytheon that reached a speed "greater than Mach 5".

China has also tested hypersonic glide vehicles, according to the US Congressional Research Service, which says both Russian and Chinese hypersonic systems are designed to be nuclear-armed.

WHAT EXACTLY DOES NORTH KOREA HAVE?

Details on the North Korean missile - the Hwasong-8 - are limited.

Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency said the test had "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", the "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead", and the engine.

It did not say what speed it had reached, but added that it had an "ampoule" fuel system - a propellant canister that could eliminate the need for launch-site fuelling.

Ordinary liquid-fuelled missiles cannot be transported with their propellant on board as its volatility makes it too dangerous to do so.

Instead, they must be fuelled immediately before launch, a time-consuming process that gives an enemy ample opportunity to locate and destroy them.